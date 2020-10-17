Coronavirus | 250 healthcare workers among 7,283 positive cases in Kerala

17 October 2020 02:51 IST

Test positivity in State above 14%; A.P. reports under 4,000 cases; Bengaluru remains hotspot; Telangana incidence at 1,554

With a test positivity rate of 14.05% on Friday, Kerala reported 7,283 new cases of COVID-19.

The death toll in the State from the virus was rising. With 24 more fatalities which occurred over the past few weeks being added to the official list, the cumulative death toll stood at 1,113.

Nine deaths were reported from Kannur, five each from Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, three from Kozhikode and one each from Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

Over 98% of the new cases were locally acquired infections including those reported in 250 health care workers, a higher than normal figure.

Among districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of new cases at 1,025, Kozhikode 970, Thrissur 809, Palakkad 648, Ernakulam 606, Thiruvananthapuram 595, Alapuzha 563, Kottayam 432, Kollam 418, Kannur 405, Pathanamthitta 296, Kasaragod 234, Wayanad 158 and Idukki 124 cases-positive.

The plateauing of cases in Thiruvananthapuram and the increase in disease transmission in other districts was reflected in active case numbers. Ernakulam led with 12,323 cases and Malappuram had 11,450.

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,967 new infections and 25 more deaths on Friday, as per Health Department data.

Of the total active cases, more than 50% were in East Godavari (6,622 cases), Chittoor (5,069), West Godavari (4,726) and Guntur (4,409), while the remaining nine districts accounted for 50% cases.

West Godavari reported the highest number of new infections while Krishna and Kadapa reported the highest number of deaths.

Telangana recorded 1,554 new cases on Thursday. Seven more patients succumbed to the virus.

Greater Hyderabad contributed the major share of new cases with 249 on Thursday. Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 118 and 128 new cases respectively and Bhadradri-Kothagudem 95 new cases.

Karnataka on Friday reported 7,542 cases and 73 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban district breached the three lakh case mark on Friday, with 3,441 new cases, and also recorded 24 deaths. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 65,664.

As many as 1,05,891 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 27,961 rapid antigen tests in the State.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)