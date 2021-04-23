NationalMumbai 23 April 2021 22:50 IST
25 new manufacturing sites approved for Remdesivir
Updated: 23 April 2021 23:13 IST
“Production capacity is now ramped up to ≥90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month. Very soon, 3 lakh vials/day will be produced”
The government has approved 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir injections since April 12, said Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya.
“Production capacity is now ramped up to ≥90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month. Very soon, 3 lakh vials/day will be produced. Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir,” he said.
