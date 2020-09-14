17 LS MPs test positive for COVID-19

No holidays: Workers sanitising Parliament House on Saturday as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. PTI

NEW DELHI

14 September 2020 16:32 IST

12 of them are from BJP; more than seven RS members also tested positive

Seventeen Lok Sabha MPs tested COVID-19 positive following the mandatory tests carried out on September 13 and 14, before the monsoon session started on Monday morning.

Among them, the BJP has the maximum number — 12, the YRS Congress has two, the Shiv Sena, the DMK and the RLP one each, according to senior officials.

Reports also indicate that more than seven Rajya Sabha members also tested positive including two each from the Congress and the BJP and one each from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Among the Lok Sabha MPs to test positive were: Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria (BJP), Hanuman Beniwal (RLP), Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP), Dr. Sukanata Majumdar (BJP), Anant Kumar Hegde (BJP), Goddeti Madhavi (YRSC), Pratap Rao Jadav (Shiv Sena), Janardan Singh Sigriwal (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), Pradan Baruah (BJP), N. Reddeppa (YRSC), Selvam. G (DMK), Pratap Rao Patil (BJP), Dr. Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP), Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP), Dr. Satya Pal Singh (BJP) and Rodmal Nagar (BJP).