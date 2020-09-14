25 MPs test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI

As many as 25 members of parliament have tested positive for COVID-19 following the mandatory tests carried out, on September 13 and 14, before the monsoon session started this morning. This included 17 Lok Sabha members and eight Rajya Sabha members.

Among the MPs who have tested positive in Lok Sabha the BJP has a maximum number – 12. Two MPs of YSR Congress, and one member each from Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP have tested positive, according to senior government officials.

Reports also indicated that eight Rajya Sabha members have also tested positive. This included two each from Congress and BJP. Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party, AIADMK and Trinamool Congress have also reported that one member each from their parties have tested positive.