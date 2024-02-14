GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25 crore unique student IDs created, says Education Minister

APAAR aims to provide a unified and accessible academic experience for students across India by assigning a unique and permanent 12-digit ID to every student, consolidating their academic achievements in one place

February 14, 2024 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
APAAR aims to provide a unified and accessible academic experience for students across India by assigning a unique and permanent 12-digit ID to every student, consolidating their academic achievements in one place. 

| Photo Credit: PTI

About 25 crore Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) have been created, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday in New Delhi. Mr. Pradhan was speaking at a national conference on ‘APAAR: One Nation One Student ID Card.’

APAAR aims to provide a unified and accessible academic experience for students across India by assigning a unique and permanent 12-digit ID to every student, consolidating their academic achievements in one place.

It is an initiative introduced in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 and the National Credit and Qualifications Framework (NCrF).

APAAR helps in tracking the vast pool of 260 million students in the country.

K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary (School Education), said there were many advantages of having the APAAR IDs and another important portal Samarth, its deployment, access, and seamless connection with APAAR. “Every institution should adopt the Samarth platform. Also Swayam platform and its new version to be launched soon will have content from leading industries to provide relevant courses. For recognition and validation a digital record will be needed,” Mr. Murthy said.

Mr. Pradhan underscored the importance of the interconnectivity of APAAR IDs, Academic Bank of Credit, and Digilocker, creating ease of operations.

