National

25 countries in queue for ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccine: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on February 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

India has so far supplied COVID- 19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in Amaravati on February 6.

He said there are three categories of countries which are keen to get the vaccine from India — poor, price sensitive nations and other countries which directly deal with pharmaceutical companies that make the antidote.

“I think right now we have already supplied to about 15 countries [as per my recollection]. I would say there would be another about 25 countries which are at different stages in the pipeline. But what it has done is today it has put India on the map of the world,” Mr. Jaishankar told reporters in a press conference.

The Minister said some poor countries are being supplied the vaccine on a grant basis while some nations wanted it on par with the price that the Indian government pays to the vaccine makers.

Some countries have direct contracts with the Indian vaccine-producing companies and have negotiated commercially, he said.

The Centre has already given the nod for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of city-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune, which are being administered to frontline workers from January 16, under Emergency Use Authorisation.

Drug maker Dr. Reddys recently said it will approach the Drug Regulator for the EUA for Russian vaccine Sputnik V in March.

Mr. Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea was to establish the country as the “Pharmacy of the World”, taking advantage of the domestic capabilities and the way India emerged as IT leader during the Y2K issue.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

School students need not be afraid, attendance not compulsory, says TN Minister

RSS leader targets Tomar over farmers' stir against agri laws

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams nails, barricades at farmer protest sites, accuses govt of internationalising issue

Welcome progress made in formation of transitional executive authority in Libya: U.N. Ambassador Tirumurti

In Pictures | Aero India 2021, a spectacle of military might

Farmers blocking roads in Bengaluru detained

Persons in illegal occupation of panchayat land cannot claim regularisation as matter of right: Supreme Court

Call for Bharat Ratna award: Ratan Tata requests people to stop social media campaign

At the Kerala border, a sigh of relief as connectivity gets restored

Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: Health Ministry

Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar

Madurai MP urges Union Minister to reschedule CBSE board examinations

PM Modi hails country’s judiciary for safeguarding people’s rights

Srivilliputhur–Megamalai Tiger Reserve in TN approved

‘Chakka jam’ | Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads

Farmers’ protest | Trade union activists detained ahead of meeting, say worker groups

Twitter, the IT Act, and the blocking saga explained | In Focus Podcast

Colleges reluctant to have all students on campus

Farmers’ road blockade | Peaceful ‘satyagraha’ of farmers in national interest: Rahul Gandhi

Kerala police record Sunny Leone’s statement after event organiser alleges cheating
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2021 4:43:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/25-countries-in-queue-for-made-in-india-covid-19-vaccine-jaishankar/article33768401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY