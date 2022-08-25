25 Constitution Bench cases listed from August 29
A challenge to WhatsApp’s privacy policy is among the cases to be heard
The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified that 25 five-judge Constitution Bench cases will be listed from August 29, the first working day of Chief Justice of India-designate Justice U.U. Lalit as top judge.
The present Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana, is retiring on August 26. Justice Lalit will be sworn in as the 49th CJI on August 27.
Among the important five-judge Bench matters coming up is a plea challenging the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, which provided reservation to Economically Weaker Sections; a challenge to WhatsApp’s privacy policy, and the issue of Parliamentarians or legislators claiming immunity from criminal prosecution for taking a bribe to give a speech or vote in the House.
