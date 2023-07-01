ADVERTISEMENT

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

July 01, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Mumbai

The private bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district.

PTI

The charred remains of a private bus that caught fire near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, on July 1, 2023, resulting in the death of at least 25 passengers. | Photo Credit: ANI

Twenty five bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, July 1, 2023, police said.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said.

Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire.

Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe, he added.

