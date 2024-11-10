246 pilgrims died due to health issues during Char Dham yatra

The 192-day Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, comprising Badrinath-Kedarnath-Gangotri-Yamunotri shrines located about 3,000 metres above sea level, witnessed death of 246 pilgrims this year because of health-related complications.

As per the data of the Uttarakhand government, over 47,03,905 pilgrims took the Char Dham yatra so far this year, which started on May 10 and will end on November 17.

Among the 246 deaths, 115 died in Kedarnath alone, followed by 65 in Badrinath, 40 in Yamunotri and 16 in Gangotri. Ten pilgrims died in Hemkund Sahib.

In 2023, the fatalities in the Char Dham yatra were above 230 and the same was 300 in 2022.

Copter travel

Pradeep Bhardwaj, head of Six Sigma Healthcare Services, that is providing free medical aid in Kedarnath shrine for the past nine years, observed that the death rate is very high in pilgrims who take helicopter to travel to the shrine situated 3,000 metres above sea level.

“Those who take helicopter to reach the Kedarnath temple are reaching such high altitude in minutes and don’t get enough time for acclimatisation with harsh weather conditions in the Himalayas. I have personally seen people collapsing on their way to temple from helipad, which is barely 1.5 km apart,” Dr. Bhardwaj said.

He said oxygen level depleted at all Char Dham shrines, leading to altitude sickness, which, if not managed immediately, could turn fatal.

The expert also cited reasons such as poor accommodation arrangements, congestion on the trails and outside the temples, harsh weather, which changes a sunny day into rainy afternoon and snowfall in the night, and absence of proper health screening as reasons for fatalities in the yatra.

Revenue generator

The State government, each year, claims to make elaborate arrangements for the yatra which is not just a religious extravaganza but also a massive revenue and employment generating exercise for Uttarakhand. The yatra provides direct and indirect employment to over 10 lakh people involved in hotel, guides, restaurants/eatery joints, taxis, priests, mule operators, porters, travel operators and handicraft industry. The six-month religious tourism generates a revenue of around ₹7,500 crore, which is the maximum share of the State’s economy, official say.

“This year, the State had made health check-up mandatory for pilgrims, but the high number of deaths are an eye-opener,” said Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities Foundation, an NGO working for awareness on social issues in Uttarakhand.

He criticised the State government for its ‘tendency to widely promote pilgrim numbers as a record’ and hence attracting people to high altitude treks without thinking of the challenges involved.

Terming the fatalities ‘concerning’, Mr. Nautiyal cited the flagrant violations of the carrying capacity principles in the conduct of the Char Dham Yatra.

“Even think tanks like NITI Aayog are repeatedly asking for sustainable tourism across all States in the Indian Himalayan region. The State of Uttarakhand is completely at odds with what is expected from it in the conduct of the Char Dham Yatra,” he added.

