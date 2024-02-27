 2.43 lakh CAPF personnel recruited in past five years: Amit Shah 

February 27, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that in the past five years 2.43 lakh Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel had been recruited. He stated this at a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at Daman.

Mr. Shah said that under the Rozgar Mela in the past one year 98,676 candidates had been appointed and around 54,000 personnel promoted in the CAPFs. He added that from 2024, the MHA had decided to conduct the Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The Minister said bonus marks were provided to the NCC certificate holders in the recruitment of CAPFs and during the last 3 years, 3,560 NCC certificate holders had availed the benefits of this scheme. The members of the committee were also informed that during the last 10 years 54 battalions had been raised in CAPFs.

“The abrogation of Article 370 has proved to be a transformational phase in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen wide-ranging changes in development, security and socio-economic dimensions. Stone pelting and organised strikes have become a thing of the past,” Mr. Shah said.