24 in-patients at Army’s R&R hospital test positive for COVID-19

The Army on Tuesday said that 24 in-patients at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19.
“All of them were in the Oncology department and have been shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment,” the Army said adding no health staff have been reported to be positive.
All those who tested positive were patients undergoing cancer treatment and include serving and retired military personnel and dependents.
The Army, so far, had 14 COVID-19 cases of which five have been recovered and returned to work.
