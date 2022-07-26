2,399 Bangladeshis intercepted by immigration in past five years: MHA to Lok Sabha

State Governments advised to share particulars of illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards

State Governments advised to share particulars of illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards

In the past five years, as many as 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted at the International Border check posts with “fraudulently obtained Indian documents”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by member Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt on whether the government was aware that fake documents for Bangladeshis were being made at a fast pace in different parts of the country, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that State Governments had been advised to share the particulars of illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for appropriate legal action.

“The Central Government has issued instructions to State Governments/Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law,” the reply stated.

It added that State Governments have further been advised to cancel any identification document obtained fraudulently by illegal migrants such as voter card, driving license, ration card, etc.

“According to reports received from Bureau of Immigration, 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents at Bureau of Immigration controlled ICPs [Immigration Check Posts] from year 2017 to 2022,” the reply said.

There are 86 ICPs in the country catering to international traffic, out of which which 37 function under the Bureau of Immigration and the rest are managed by the State governments.