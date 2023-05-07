ADVERTISEMENT

2,380 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, active cases drop to 27,212

May 07, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - New Delhi

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

PTI

India logged 2,380 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

India on Sunday logged 2,380 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). The death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

At 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus / India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US