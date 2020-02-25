22nd law panel formally constituted

The government on Monday formally announced the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission.

The law panel advises the government on complex legal issues and has a term of three years.

With the president giving his nod for the creation of the Law Commission, the government will now appoint a chairperson to head the panel and other members.

The chairperson usually is a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a High Court.

The term of the previous commission had ended on August 31, 2018.

“The sanction of the president is hereby accorded to the constitution of the twenty-second Law Commission of India for a period of three years from the date of publication of this order in the official gazette...” a law mini notification said on Monday.

The Union Cabinet had last week given its nod to reconstitute the panel.

Besides a full-time chairperson, it will have four full-time members, including a member-secretary, and the law secretary and the legislative secretary as its ex- officio members.