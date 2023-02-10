2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022: Govt. data

February 10, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

Over 16 lakh Indians have renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 people last year, the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020, according to government data.

The year-wise number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was provided by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Jaishankar said the number of Indians who had given up their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people foresook it in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

The number in 2022 was 2,25,620, according to the Minister.

For reference purposes, Mr. Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819, while it was 1,20,923 in 2012; 1,31,405 in 2013; and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440.

To a specific query, he said, according to information, five Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates during the last three years.

Mr. Jaishankar also provided a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

To another question, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the government was aware of the issue of professionals having been laid off by U.S. companies, in recent months.

"Of these, a certain percentage is likely to be Indian nationals on H-1B and L1 visas. The government of India has consistently raised issues relating to the movement of high-skilled workers, including IT professionals, with the U.S. government," he said.

"It has also been working with various stakeholders, including industry organisations and business chambers on these issues," Mr. Muraleedharan said.

