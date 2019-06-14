22 writers to get Sahitya Akademi awards

Twenty-two writers across languages were selected for Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2019, the Union Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

The Akademi also selected 23 writers for the Yuva Puraskar 2019. This award is given to writers aged below 35. The selection of these awards, which comes with a cash prize of ₹50,000 each, was approved by the executive board of the Akademi at a meeting in Agartala on Friday, the Ministry said. For the Yuva Puraskar, 11 books of poetry, six of short stories, five novels and one literary criticism were selected.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar was awarded to Swmim Nasrin (Assamese), Nabanita Debsen (Bengali), Lakhminath Brahma (Bodo), Vijay Sharma (Dogri), Devika Cariapa (English), Kumarpal Desai (Gujarati), Govind Sharma (Hindi), Chandrakanth Karadalli (Kannada), Naji Munauwar (Kashmiri), Rajashree Bandodkar Karapurkar (Konkani), Malayath Appunni (Malayalam), R.K. Sanahanbi Chanu (Manipuri), Salim Sardar Mulla (Marathi), Bhabilal Lamichhane (Nepali), Birendra Kumar Samantray (Odia), Pawan Harchandpuri (Punjabi), Sanjay Chaubey (Sanskrit), Lakshman Chandra Saren (Santali), Veena Shringi (Sindhi), Devi Nachiappan (Tamil), Belagam Bheemeswara Rao (Telugu) and Mohammad Khalil (Urdu).