22 cases of JE reported in Assam

At least 22 people have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam, officials said on Monday.

The toll is almost double the figure during the same period in 2018.

The State Programme Officer of National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme, said that JE had claimed 21 people till June with 59 more positive cases having been reported.

Assam has had a history of JE and malaria outbreak, especially during the rainy season. But the gravity of the situation saw the Union Home Ministry send a team headed by Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar.

The Central team met officials of the State’s Health Department on Monday and suggested measures to check the outbreak of the vector-borne disease.