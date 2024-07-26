GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

219 proposals for High Court judge appointment under process: govt

Against the total sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges in various High Courts, 757 are working and 357 are lying vacant

Updated - July 26, 2024 11:22 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 11:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justices of the High Courts are required to initiate the proposal to fill up a vacancy of a High Court judge six months prior to the occurrence of vacancy. File.

Chief Justices of the High Courts are required to initiate the proposal to fill up a vacancy of a High Court judge six months prior to the occurrence of vacancy. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union government said 219 proposals for the appointment of High Court judges across the country are in various stages of processing.

Also Read: Delhi HC fines petitioner who sought info on SC Collegium’s criteria for appointments

Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha Member Haris Beeran, said the Supreme Court Collegium (SCC), as on July 19, has processed 82 of the 90 proposals sent to it by the government for advice.

“One hundred and twenty-nine fresh proposals received recently are being processed for seeking the advice of the SCC,” the reply said.

High Courts have still not sent recommendations on the remaining 138 vacancies. Against the total sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges in various High Courts, 757 are working and 357 are lying vacant.

Chief Justices of the High Courts are required to initiate the proposal to fill up a vacancy of a High Court judge six months prior to the occurrence of vacancy.

“However, this timeline is often not adhered to by the High Courts,” the government complained.

Names recommended by the High Court Collegium are sent with the views of the government to the SCC for advice. Recommendation of the SCC is mandatory for appointment.

“Appointment of Judges in the High Courts is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process, involving approval from various constitutional authorities. The government is committed to expeditious processing of appointment of judges to the constitutional courts,” the government assured.

The process of finalising a revised Memorandum of Procedure for Appointment of Judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts to bring in more transparency and accountability in the appointment process has not seen the light of the day. The decision to reexamine the Memorandum of Procedure was taken after the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission law in 2015. The government claims it is waiting for the Collegium’s inputs on a draft while the latter maintained that it has already given its final views about the draft in March 2017, and has nothing more to add.

Meanwhile, the government said it is considering a proposal for the transfer of five High Court judges.

“No timeline has been prescribed in the MoP for transfer of judges from one High Court to another,” it explained.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Parliament proceedings / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.