21.34% of ex-servicemen recruited in govt. agencies during 2014-21 got jobs in PSB Group ‘D’ posts: Centre

The maximum representation of ex-servicemen recruited in various government departments during 2014-21 stood at 21.34% in the Group 'D' category of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) as on June 30, 2021, according to the Defence Ministry.

In a written response to one query from 14 Lok Sabha members, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence on Friday said reservations for ex-servicemen were available in the Central Civil Services & Posts (CCS&P), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), PSBs and Defence Security Corps (DSC).

The MPs had sought details about the total number of ex-servicemen recruited in government jobs from 2014 to 2022, the percentage of reservation for them and other related information.

The Minister said in the CCS&P and CAPFs, there was 10% reservation in direct recruitment posts in Group 'C' and 20% in direct recruitment posts in Group 'D'. There was 10% reservation in all direct recruitment posts up to the level of Assistant Commandant in the CAPFs.

In the CPSUs and PSBs, there was 14.5% reservation for ex-servicemen in all the direct recruitment Group 'C ' posts and 24.5% in all the direct recruitment Group 'D' posts, including 4.5% for disabled ex-servicemen and dependents of the service personnel killed in action. There was 100% reservation in the Defence Security Corps.

According to the details shared by the Ministry, the maximum recruitment of 10,982 ex-servicemen was done in 2015 as against just 2,322 in 2014. However, in 2016, the figure came down to 9,086 and kept dropping until it reached 2,584 in 2020. There was a slight increase to 2,983 in 2021.

As on June 30, 2021, the representation of ex-servicemen in the PSB's Group 'C' posts was 9.10%. In the CAPFs, 2.20% representation was seen in Group 'A' posts, 0.87% in Group 'B' and 0.47% in Group 'C' posts; in CCS&P, the figure stood at 1.39% in Group 'C' and 2.77% in Group 'D'. CPSUs had 1.14% representation of ex-servicemen in Group 'C' and 0.37 in Group 'D' categories.

Following widespread protests against the newly announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, the Centre had recently announced a series of measures promising to provide employment to the Agniveers in different government agencies after completion of their four-year service.