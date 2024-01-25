2024 Padma awards | Venkaiah, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi among five Padma Vibhushan awardees; Vijaykant honoured with Padma Bhushan

January 25, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and K. Chiranjeevi, danseuse Padma Subrahmanyam and Bihar social worker Bindeshwar Pathak Padma have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nationas second highest civilian awards on January 25. Actor Vijaykant, former Tamil Nadu Governor Fatima Beevi and actor Mithun Chakraborty were among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees. Pathak, Vijaykant and Beevi have been awarded posthumously.

The Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, has been conferred on 110 individuals. Prominent persons who were awarded the Padma Shri were Dukhu Majhi, a tribal environmentalist from Purulia, West Bengal; K. Chellamal, organic farmer from South Andaman; Sanghthankima from Mizoram who runs the largest orphanage in Aizawl.

For 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

Prominent Padma Shri awardees

1. Parbati Baruah — Social Work (animal welfare) — Assam

2. Jageshwar Yadav — Social Work (Tribal - PVTG) — Chhattisgarh

3. Chami Murmu — Social Work (Environment-Afforestation) — Jharkhand

4. Gurvinder Singh — Social Work (Divyang) — Haryana

5. Sathyanarayana Beleri — Others (Agriculture-cereal-Rice) — Kerala

6. Dukhu Majhi — Social Work (Environment-Afforestation) — West Bengal

7. K. Chellammal — Others (Agriculture-Organic) — Andaman & Nicobar

8. Sangthankima — Social work (Children) — Mizoram

9. Hemchand Manjhi — Medicine (AYUSH-Traditional Medicine) — Chhattisgarh

10. Yanung Jamoh Lego— Others (Agriculture-Medicinal-Plant) — Arunachal Pradesh

11. Somanna — Social Work (Tribal-PVTG) — Karnataka

12. Sarbeswar Basumatary — Others (Agriculture) — Assam

13. Prema Dhanraj — Medicine (Indigenous-Burns) — Karnataka

14. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande — Sports (coach-Mallakhamb) — Maharashtra

15. Yazdi Maneksha Italia — Medicine (Indigenous-Sickle cell) — Gujarat

16. Shanti Devi Paswan and Shivan Paswan — Art (Painting-Folk-Madhubani) — Bihar

17. Ratan Kahar — Art (vocals-folk-Bhadu) — West Bengal

18. Ashok Kumar Biswas — Art (Painting-folk-Tikuli) — Bihar

19. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil — Art (Dance-classical-Kathakali) — Kerala

20. Uma Maheshwari. D — Art (storytelling-Harikatha) — Andhra Pradesh

21. Gopinath Swain —Art (vocals-Bhajan-Odia) — Odisha

22. Smriti Rekha Chakma — Art (textile-weaving-Loinloom) — Tripura

23. Omprakash Sharma — Art (Theatre-Folk-Mach) — Madhya Pradesh

24. E.P. Narayanan — Art (Dance-folk-Theyyam) — Kerala

25. Bhagabat Padhan — Art (Dance-folk-Sabda Nrutya) — Odisha

26. Sanatan Rudra Pal — Art (sculpture) — West Bengal

27. M. Badrappan — Art (Dance-folk-Kummi) — Tamil Nadu

28. Jordan Lepcha — Art (Craft-Bamboo) — Sikkim

29. Machihan Sasa — Art (craft-pottery-black) — Manipur

30. Gaddam Sammaiah — Art (dance-Yakshagana) — Telangana

31. Jankilal — Art (threatre-folk-Rajasthani) — Rajasthan

32. Dasari Kondappa — Art (music-Instrument-string-Burra Veena) — Telangana

33. Babu Ram Yadav — Art (craft-Brass) — Uttar Pradesh

34. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar — Art (craft-mask making-Chau) — West Bengal

