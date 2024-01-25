2024 Padma awards | Venkaiah, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi among five Padma Vibhushan awardees; Vijaykant honoured with Padma Bhushan

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and K. Chiranjeevi, danseuse Padma Subrahmanyam and Bihar social worker Bindeshwar Pathak Padma have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nationas second highest civilian awards on January 25. Actor Vijaykant, former Tamil Nadu Governor Fatima Beevi and actor Mithun Chakraborty were among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees. Pathak, Vijaykant and Beevi have been awarded posthumously.
The Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, has been conferred on 110 individuals. Prominent persons who were awarded the Padma Shri were Dukhu Majhi, a tribal environmentalist from Purulia, West Bengal; K. Chellamal, organic farmer from South Andaman; Sanghthankima from Mizoram who runs the largest orphanage in Aizawl.
For 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees.
Prominent Padma Shri awardees
1. Parbati Baruah — Social Work (animal welfare) — Assam
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Jageshwar Yadav — Social Work (Tribal - PVTG) — Chhattisgarh
3. Chami Murmu — Social Work (Environment-Afforestation) — Jharkhand
4. Gurvinder Singh — Social Work (Divyang) — Haryana
5. Sathyanarayana Beleri — Others (Agriculture-cereal-Rice) — Kerala
6. Dukhu Majhi — Social Work (Environment-Afforestation) — West Bengal
7. K. Chellammal — Others (Agriculture-Organic) — Andaman & Nicobar
8. Sangthankima — Social work (Children) — Mizoram
9. Hemchand Manjhi — Medicine (AYUSH-Traditional Medicine) — Chhattisgarh
10. Yanung Jamoh Lego— Others (Agriculture-Medicinal-Plant) — Arunachal Pradesh
11. Somanna — Social Work (Tribal-PVTG) — Karnataka
12. Sarbeswar Basumatary — Others (Agriculture) — Assam
13. Prema Dhanraj — Medicine (Indigenous-Burns) — Karnataka
14. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande — Sports (coach-Mallakhamb) — Maharashtra
15. Yazdi Maneksha Italia — Medicine (Indigenous-Sickle cell) — Gujarat
16. Shanti Devi Paswan and Shivan Paswan — Art (Painting-Folk-Madhubani) — Bihar
17. Ratan Kahar — Art (vocals-folk-Bhadu) — West Bengal
18. Ashok Kumar Biswas — Art (Painting-folk-Tikuli) — Bihar
19. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil — Art (Dance-classical-Kathakali) — Kerala
20. Uma Maheshwari. D — Art (storytelling-Harikatha) — Andhra Pradesh
21. Gopinath Swain —Art (vocals-Bhajan-Odia) — Odisha
22. Smriti Rekha Chakma — Art (textile-weaving-Loinloom) — Tripura
23. Omprakash Sharma — Art (Theatre-Folk-Mach) — Madhya Pradesh
24. E.P. Narayanan — Art (Dance-folk-Theyyam) — Kerala
25. Bhagabat Padhan — Art (Dance-folk-Sabda Nrutya) — Odisha
26. Sanatan Rudra Pal — Art (sculpture) — West Bengal
27. M. Badrappan — Art (Dance-folk-Kummi) — Tamil Nadu
28. Jordan Lepcha — Art (Craft-Bamboo) — Sikkim
29. Machihan Sasa — Art (craft-pottery-black) — Manipur
30. Gaddam Sammaiah — Art (dance-Yakshagana) — Telangana
31. Jankilal — Art (threatre-folk-Rajasthani) — Rajasthan
32. Dasari Kondappa — Art (music-Instrument-string-Burra Veena) — Telangana
33. Babu Ram Yadav — Art (craft-Brass) — Uttar Pradesh
34. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar — Art (craft-mask making-Chau) — West Bengal
ADVERTISEMENT