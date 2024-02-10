2024 Lok Sabha elections | AAP to announce candidates for Punjab, Chandigarh in next fortnight

February 10, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 10, 2024, reiterated that the party will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2024 general election, dismissing possibility of alliance with its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress party in the State.

Also, the party would go alone in Union Territory of Chandigarh, which has one parliamentary seat. The AAP would announce its candidates for all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the next fortnight.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann both made it clear that in the upcoming general elections, the party will go solo in Punjab as well as in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Interestingly, the Congress and the AAP recently jointly contested the mayoral elections for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation against the BJP. They faced a setback as their joint candidates lost to the BJP the mayoral polls.

Addressing a gathering in Punjab’s Khanna, Mr. Kejriwal said Lok Sabha elections are approaching, and there are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, besides one in Chandigarh, and in the next 10-15 days, the AAP will announce its candidates for all these 14 seats. “I urge all of you that the way you blessed us two years ago (2022 assembly polls), the same way make us win all these 14 seats by voting for the party,” he said.

Separately, speaking to journalists, Mr. Mann said AAP will win all the 13 seats in Punajab and one in Chandigarh.

Several Congress leaders in Punjab have also been critical of the alliance with the AAP, and they have been consistently pointing out to the party’s ‘high command’ to not go ahead with the alliance with the AAP in Punjab.

