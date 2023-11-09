ADVERTISEMENT

Winter Session of Parliament to start on December 4

November 09, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated November 10, 2023 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

On the agenda: three Bills seeking to replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act; a Bill on the appointments of the CEC, ECs; the Ethics panel report recommending the expulsion of MP Mahua Moitra

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the new Parliament Building in New Delhi. The winter session of the Parliament will commence on December 4 and will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 4 and end on December 22, the Union government announced on Thursday.

The session will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session,” he said.

Interestingly, the session will convene a day after the counting of votes for the Assembly polls being held in five States, which are seen by many as a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Critical Bills

Several important Bills are likely to be taken up for consideration and passage during the Winter Session, including three legislations seeking to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Evidence Act, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as a Bill related to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Another item on the agenda will be the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee’s report on the "cash-for-query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, recommending her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. In order for the expulsion to come into effect, the House must adopt the panel’s report.

New Parliament building

This will also be the first full session to be held in the new Parliament building. A five-day Special Session had been held in September, during which the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had ceremonially moved their sittings to the new building.

The historic Women’s Reservation Bill was the first legislation to be passed in the new Parliament building. It seeks to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies.

The 75-year history of the old Parliament building was also commemmorated during the Special Session. That building will now be used as an additional space for parliamentary events, and a part of it will be converted into a museum to preserve the history of the iconic structure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US