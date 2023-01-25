January 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former External Affairs Minister in the UPA government S.M. Krishna and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain were among six luminaries selected for the country’s second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan.

According to an official statement released on the eve of the Republic Day, Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis who returned from the U.S. to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi were selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

No one has been named for the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. “India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” he said.

U.S. based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.

Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, novelist S.L. Bhyrappa and author Sudha Murthy were among nine people awarded Padma Bhushan, the statement said.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were among 91 luminaries awarded the Padma Shri award.

Unsung heroes

Mahalanabis, who returned from the U.S. to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps and promoted world wide use of Oral Rehydration Solution saving over 5 crore lives globally, was among the 26 unsung heroes named for the coveted Padma awards.

Retired government doctor from Andaman Ratan Chandra Kar, who is working with the Jarawa tribe in the Nicobar islands, Siddi tribal social worker from Gujarat Hirabai Lobi, war veteran Munishwar Chander Dawar who has been treating under priviledged people in Madhya Pradesh were selected for Padma Shri.

Naga social worker Ramkuiwangbe Newme who protected and promoted Heraka indigenous culture through awareness camps and programmes, established 10 primary schools and encouraged education for women besides transcripting ‘Tingwang Hingde’ of Heraka religion was also selected for Padma Shri.

Among those selected for Padma Shri also include ‘Kannur ke Gandhi’ V.P. Appukuttan Poduval, a 99-year old freedom fighter who participated in Quit India movement, snake catchers Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan of the Irula Tribe in Tamil Nadu and 98-year old self-sustained small organic farmer from Sikkim Tula Ram Upreti.

These Awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities — art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Full list of 2023 Padma awards

Padma Vibhushan

Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Others - Architecture Gujarat Zakir Hussain Art Maharashtra S M Krishna Public Affairs Karnataka Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) Medicine West Bengal Srinivas Varadhan Science & Engineering USA Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan

S L Bhyrappa Literature & Education Karnataka Kumar Mangalam Birla Trade & Industry Maharashtra Shri Deepak Dhar Science & Engineering Maharashtra Vani Jairam Art Tamil Nadu Swami Chinna Jeeyar Others - Spiritualism Telangana Suman Kalyanpur Art Maharashtra

Kapil Kapoor Literature & Education Delhi Sudha Murty Social Work Karnataka Kamlesh D Patel Others - Spiritualism Telangana

Padma Shri

Source: Ministry of Home Affairs