2020 Rajya Sabha polls | Congress wins two seats from Rajasthan

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won two Rajya Sabha seats, while the opposition BJP got one in elections held in the State on Friday.

K. C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress were declared winner, while Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP also got elected, an assembly spokesperson said.

The BJP had fielded a second candidate as well, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, but he lost.

With this, the number of Congress party’s Rajya Sabha MPs from Rajasthan has increased to three, out of a total of 10. The rest seven are BJP members.