Padma Vibhushan for George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

Eminent personalities, including former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on the Republic Day this year, officials said on January 25.

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland Chief Minister S.C. Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, they said.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year, they said.

This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris. Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.

Former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, sportsperson M.C. Mary Kom, Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra and Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (posthumous) are the other Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan have been awarded the Padma Bhushan. Producer Ekta Kapoor, director Karan Johar, actor Kangna Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami will receive the Padma Shri.

Modi congratulates awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards,” he tweeted. The Prime Minister said the awardees include “extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity”.

Here's the full list of the Padma Awardees 2020

Padma Vibhushan

Name Field State/Country 1. George Fernandes (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar 2. Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 3. Sir Anerood Jugnauth Public Affairs Mauritius 4. M. C. Mary Kom Sports Manipur 5. Chhannulal Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh 6. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 7. Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Karnataka

Padma Bhushan





SN Name Field State/Country 8. M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala 9. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bangladesh 10. Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir

11. Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal 12. Manoj Das Literature and Education Puducherry 13. Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat 14. Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu 15. S. C. Jamir Public Affairs Nagaland 16. Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work Uttarakhand 17. Dr. Tsering Landol Medicine Ladakh 18. Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry Maharashtra 19. Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala 20. Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous) Public Affairs Goa 21. Prof. Jagdish Sheth Literature and Education USA 22. P. V. Sindhu Sports Telangana 23. Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri

SN Name Field State/Country 24. Guru Shashadhar Acharya Art Jharkhand 25. Dr. Yogi Aeron Medicine Uttarakhand 26. Jai Prakash Agarwal Trade and Industry Delhi 27. Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab 28. Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and Education West Bengal 29. Ms. Gloria Arieira Literature and Education Brazil 30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan Sports Maharashtra 31. Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay Medicine Uttar Pradesh 32. Dr. Sushovan Banerjee Medicine West Bengal 33. Dr. Digambar Behera Medicine Chandigarh 34. Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and Education Odisha 35. Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji Social Work Maharashtra

36. Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan 37. Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh 38. Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat 39. Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom 40. . Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam 41. Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh 42. . Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan 43. Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam 44. Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu 45. Dr. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka 46. Dr. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh 47. Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha 48. Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous) Literature and Education Sri Lanka 49. H. M. Desai Literature and Education Gujarat 50. Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu 51. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur 52. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil 53. M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka 54. Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka 55. Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and Engineering Maharashtra 56. Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom 57. Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh 58. Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka 59. Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh 60. Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha 61. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka 62. Sujoy K. Guha Science and Engineering Bihar 63. Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka

64. Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology Bangladesh 65. Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art Jharkhand 66. Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous) Social Work Madhya Pradesh 67. Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work Bihar 68. Meenakshi Jain Literature and Education Delhi 69. Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry Madhya Pradesh 70. Shanti Jain Art Bihar 71. Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat 72. Benichandra Jamatia Literature and Education Tripura 73. K. V. Sampath Kumar & Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S. (Duo)* Literature and Education-Journalism Karnataka 74. Karan Johar Art Maharashtra 75. Dr. Leela Joshi Medicine Madhya Pradesh 76. Sarita Joshi Art Maharashtra 77. C. Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram 78. Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam 79. Ekta Kapoor Art Maharashtra 80. Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art Gujarat 81. Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat 82. Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine Uttar Pradesh 83. Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi 84. S. P. Kothari Literature and Education USA 85. V. K. Munusamy Krishnapakthar Art Puducherry 86. M. K. Kunjol Social Work Kerala 87. Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) Art Odisha 88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art Rajasthan 89. Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal Science and Engineering Kerala 90. Munna Master Art Rajasthan

91. Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh 92. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha 93. Dr. Arunoday Mondal Medicine West Bengal 94. Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France 95. Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work Arunachal Pradesh 96. Manilal Nag Art West Bengal 97. N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala 98. Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous) Social Work Afghanistan 99. Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir 100. Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Literature and Education-Journalism Mizoram 101. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art Kerala 102. Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA 103. Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam 104. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture Maharashtra 105. Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh 106. Jitu Rai Sports Uttar Pradesh 107. Tarundeep Rai Sports Sikkim 108. S. Ramakrishnan Social Work Tamil Nadu 109. Rani Rampal Sports Haryana 110. Kangana Ranaut Art Maharashtra 111. Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art Andhra Pradesh 112. Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat 113. Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work Uttarakhand 114. Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture Telangana 115. Dr. Shanti Roy Medicine Bihar 116. Radhammohan & Ms. Sabarmatee (Duo)* Others-Agriculture Odisha 117. Batakrushna Sahoo Others-Animal Husbandry Odisha 118. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture Meghalaya

119. Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra 120. Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka 121. Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam 122. Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai Social Work Maharashtra 123. Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh 124. Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar 125. Dr. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat 126. Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar 127. Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Bihar 128. Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh 129. Dr. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra 130. Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana 131. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu 132. Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work Jammu and Kashmir 133. Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 134. Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal Pradesh 135. Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA 136. Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia 137. Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh 138. Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan 139. Dr. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani Trade and Industry USA 140. Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra 141. Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada

Click here for full list of Padma Awards