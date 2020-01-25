2020 Padma Awards | National

Padma Vibhushan for George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

Late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Late BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.   | Photo Credit: V_Sudershan

Boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth and singer Chhannulal Mishra given Padma Vibhushan; P.V. Sindhu, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut to be conferred Padma Shri.

Eminent personalities, including former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on the Republic Day this year, officials said on January 25.

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland Chief Minister S.C. Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, they said.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year, they said.

This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris. Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.

Former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, sportsperson M.C. Mary Kom,  Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra and Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (posthumous) are the other Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Srinivasan have been awarded the Padma Bhushan. Producer Ekta Kapoor, director Karan Johar, actor Kangna Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami will receive the Padma Shri.

Modi congratulates awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards,” he tweeted. The Prime Minister said the awardees include “extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity”.

 

Here's the full list of the Padma Awardees 2020

Padma Vibhushan

 

 

NameFieldState/Country

1.

George Fernandes

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBihar

2.

Arun Jaitley

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsDelhi

3.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth Public AffairsMauritius

4.

M. C. Mary KomSportsManipur

5.

Chhannulal MishraArtUttar Pradesh

6.

Sushma Swaraj

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsDelhi

7.

Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri

Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous)

Others-SpiritualismKarnataka

Padma Bhushan


 

SN

NameFieldState/Country

8.

M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)Others-SpiritualismKerala

9.

Syed Muazzem Ali

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBangladesh
         10.Muzaffar Hussain BaigPublic Affairs

Jammu and

Kashmir

11.

Ajoy ChakravortyArtWest Bengal

12.

Manoj Das

Literature and

Education

Puducherry

13.

Balkrishna DoshiOthers-ArchitectureGujarat

14.

Krishnammal JagannathanSocial WorkTamil Nadu

15.

S. C. JamirPublic AffairsNagaland

16.

Anil Prakash JoshiSocial WorkUttarakhand

17.

Dr. Tsering LandolMedicineLadakh

18.

Anand MahindraTrade and IndustryMaharashtra

19.

Neelakanta Ramakrishna

Madhava Menon (Posthumous)

Public AffairsKerala

20.

Manohar Gopalkrishna

Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)

Public AffairsGoa

21.

Prof. Jagdish Sheth

Literature and

Education

USA

22.

P. V. SindhuSportsTelangana

23.

Venu SrinivasanTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu

 

Padma Shri

 

SNNameFieldState/Country

24.

Guru Shashadhar AcharyaArtJharkhand

25.

Dr. Yogi AeronMedicineUttarakhand

26.

Jai Prakash AgarwalTrade and IndustryDelhi

27.

Jagdish Lal AhujaSocial WorkPunjab

28.

Kazi Masum AkhtarLiterature and EducationWest Bengal

29.

Ms. Gloria ArieiraLiterature and EducationBrazil

30.

Khan Zaheerkhan BakhtiyarkhanSportsMaharashtra

31.

Dr. Padmavathy BandopadhyayMedicineUttar Pradesh

32.

Dr. Sushovan BanerjeeMedicineWest Bengal

33.

Dr. Digambar BeheraMedicineChandigarh

34.

Dr. Damayanti BeshraLiterature and EducationOdisha

35.

Pawar Popatrao BhagujiSocial WorkMaharashtra

 

36.

Himmata Ram BhambhuSocial WorkRajasthan

37.

Sanjeev BikhchandaniTrade and IndustryUttar Pradesh

38.

Gafurbhai M. BilakhiaTrade and IndustryGujarat

39.

Bob BlackmanPublic AffairsUnited Kingdom

40.

. Indira P. P. BoraArtAssam

41.

Madan Singh ChauhanArtChhattisgarh

42.

. Usha ChaumarSocial WorkRajasthan

43.

Lil Bahadur ChettriLiterature and EducationAssam

44.

Lalitha & Ms. Saroja

Chidambaram (Duo)*

ArtTamil Nadu

45.

Dr. Vajira ChitrasenaArtSri Lanka

46.

Dr. Purushottam DadheechArtMadhya Pradesh

47.

Utsav Charan DasArtOdisha

48.

Prof. Indra Dassanayake

(Posthumous)

Literature and EducationSri Lanka

49.

H. M. DesaiLiterature and EducationGujarat

50.

Manohar DevadossArtTamil Nadu

51.

Oinam Bembem DeviSportsManipur

52.

Lia DiskinSocial WorkBrazil

53.

M. P. GaneshSportsKarnataka

54.

Dr. Bangalore GangadharMedicineKarnataka

55.

Dr. Raman GangakhedkarScience and EngineeringMaharashtra

56.

Barry GardinerPublic AffairsUnited Kingdom

57.

Chewang Motup GobaTrade and IndustryLadakh

58.

Bharat GoenkaTrade and IndustryKarnataka

59.

Yadla GopalaraoArtAndhra Pradesh

60.

Mitrabhanu GountiaArtOdisha

61.

Tulasi GowdaSocial WorkKarnataka

62.

Sujoy K. GuhaScience and EngineeringBihar

63.

Harekala HajabbaSocial WorkKarnataka

 

64.

Enamul HaqueOthers-ArchaeologyBangladesh

65.

Madhu Mansuri HasmukhArtJharkhand

66.

Abdul Jabbar

(Posthumous)

Social WorkMadhya Pradesh

67.

Bimal Kumar JainSocial WorkBihar

68.

Meenakshi JainLiterature and EducationDelhi

69.

Nemnath JainTrade and IndustryMadhya Pradesh

70.

Shanti JainArtBihar

71.

Sudhir JainScience and EngineeringGujarat

72.

Benichandra JamatiaLiterature and EducationTripura

73.

K. V. Sampath Kumar & Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.

(Duo)*

Literature and Education-JournalismKarnataka

74.

Karan JoharArtMaharashtra

75.

Dr. Leela JoshiMedicineMadhya Pradesh

76.

Sarita JoshiArtMaharashtra

77.

C. KamlovaLiterature and EducationMizoram

78.

Dr. Ravi Kannan R.MedicineAssam

79.

Ekta KapoorArtMaharashtra

80.

Yazdi Naoshirwan KaranjiaArtGujarat

81.

Narayan J. Joshi KarayalLiterature and EducationGujarat

82.

Dr. Narindar Nath KhannaMedicineUttar Pradesh

83.

Naveen KhannaScience and EngineeringDelhi

84.

S. P. KothariLiterature and EducationUSA

85.

V. K. Munusamy

Krishnapakthar

ArtPuducherry

86.

M. K. KunjolSocial WorkKerala

87.

Manmohan Mahapatra

(Posthumous)

ArtOdisha

88.

Ustad Anwar Khan MangniyarArtRajasthan

89.

Kattungal Subramaniam

Manilal

Science and EngineeringKerala

90.

Munna MasterArtRajasthan

 

91.Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra MishraLiterature and EducationHimachal Pradesh
92.Binapani MohantyLiterature and EducationOdisha
93.Dr. Arunoday MondalMedicineWest Bengal
94.Dr. Prithwindra MukherjeeLiterature and EducationFrance
95.Sathyanarayan MundayoorSocial WorkArunachal Pradesh
96.Manilal NagArtWest Bengal
97.N. Chandrasekharan NairLiterature and EducationKerala
98.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura

(Posthumous)

Social WorkAfghanistan
99.Shiv Datt NirmohiLiterature and Education

Jammu and

Kashmir

100.Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau

Literature and

Education-Journalism

Mizoram
101.Moozhikkal PankajakshiArtKerala
102.Dr. Prasanta Kumar PattanaikLiterature and EducationUSA
103.Jogendra Nath PhukanLiterature and EducationAssam
104.Rahibai Soma PopereOthers-AgricultureMaharashtra
105.Yogesh PraveenLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh
106.Jitu RaiSportsUttar Pradesh
107.Tarundeep RaiSportsSikkim
108.S. RamakrishnanSocial WorkTamil Nadu
109.Rani RampalSportsHaryana
110.Kangana RanautArtMaharashtra
111.Dalavai Chalapathi RaoArtAndhra Pradesh
112.Shahbuddin RathodLiterature and EducationGujarat
113.Kalyan Singh RawatSocial WorkUttarakhand
114.Chintala Venkat ReddyOthers-AgricultureTelangana
115.Dr. Shanti RoyMedicineBihar
116.

Radhammohan & Ms.

Sabarmatee (Duo)*

Others-AgricultureOdisha
117.Batakrushna Sahoo

Others-Animal

Husbandry

Odisha
118.Trinity SaiooOthers-AgricultureMeghalaya

 

119.

Adnan SamiArtMaharashtra

120.

Vijay SankeshwarTrade and IndustryKarnataka

121.

Dr. Kushal Konwar SarmaMedicineAssam

122.

Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri

alias Sayedbhai

Social WorkMaharashtra

123.

Mohammed SharifSocial WorkUttar Pradesh

124.

Shyam Sunder SharmaArtBihar

125.

Dr. Gurdip SinghMedicineGujarat

126.

Ramjee SinghSocial WorkBihar

127.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh

(Posthumous)

Science and EngineeringBihar

128.

Daya Prakash SinhaArtUttar Pradesh

129.

Dr. Sandra Desa SouzaMedicineMaharashtra

130.

Vijayasarathi SribhashyamLiterature and EducationTelangana

131.

Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Sheik Mahaboob Subani

(Duo)*

ArtTamil Nadu

132.

Javed Ahmad TakSocial Work

Jammu and

Kashmir

133.

Pradeep ThalappilScience and EngineeringTamil Nadu

134.

Yeshe Dorjee ThongchiLiterature and EducationArunachal Pradesh

135.

Robert ThurmanLiterature and EducationUSA

136.

Agus Indra UdayanaSocial WorkIndonesia

137.

Harish Chandra VermaScience and EngineeringUttar Pradesh

138.

Sundaram VermaSocial WorkRajasthan

139.

Dr. Romesh Tekchand

Wadhwani

Trade and IndustryUSA

140.

Suresh WadkarArtMaharashtra

141.

Prem WatsaTrade and IndustryCanada

 

Click here for full list of Padma Awards

