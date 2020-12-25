2020 in review: The year that was

  • The Package

As the year 2020 comes to an end, here is a look at what happened in the world of politics, business, cinema and others.

In This Package
Top videos from The Hindu in 2020
From Teams to Pluton security chip: here’s what happened at Microsoft in 2020
Serving through lockdown: 2020’s unsung food heroes
A dent in city’s heritage in 2020
Telugu cinema 2020: The year of digital streaming
Yearender 2020 | Xi Jinping tightens grip on China
2020 will be remembered as year of artistic resilience
Despite COVID-19 cluster, many achievements at IIT-M in 2020
The top sporting moments of 2020
In memoriam: Remembering personalities who passed away in 2020
‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to ‘Raat Akeli Hai’: The best of 2020
The year when ‘normal’ was derailed
2020 a forgettable year for Prakasam’s farmers
Pandemic, politics and more: Looking back at sports in 2020
2020: A milestone in India-U.S. ties
