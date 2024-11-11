2020 Delhi riots: SC refuses to entertain Gulfisha Fatima’s bail plea, asks HC to to hear case on Nov. 25

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11, 2024) declined to entertain a plea for bail by 31-year-old activist Gulfisha Fatima, who has been incarcerated under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for four years and seven months in relation to the behind the North East Delhi riots of February 2020, and asked the Delhi High Court to consider her plea on November 25.

Ms. Fatima was accused under the draconian law of having played a part in the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of 2020.

A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma found no reason to intervene despite Fatima’s counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, conveying that her bail application itself had been pending for over two-and-a-half years without a proper hearing.

“What is the point of keeping someone in for 4 years and 7 months? She is a lady, aged 31 years… There is no question of a trial beginning,” Mr. Sibal submitted.

He recited from recent judgments of the apex court in K. Kavitha and Manish Sisodia bail cases which had held that leeway must be given in favour of woman undertrials. The Court, in these judgments, had held that delay in commencement of trial was a sound reason for grant of bail.

The senior lawyer argued that the restrictive provision on bail in UAPA would not apply if there was undue delay in trial.

SC cites Sharjeel Imam case

Unmoved, the Bench headed by Justice Trivedi said it had recently dismissed the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in the same case. The Delhi High Court was instead requested to hear Imam’s case.

Justice Trivedi chose the same treatment for Ms. Fatima, though agreeing that her plea must be heard.

The Bench noted that her bail plea in the Delhi High Court was listed on November 25 anyway.

On Mr. Sibal’s insistence for some measure of certainty that Ms. Fatima would have her day in court on November 25, the apex court Bench asked the High Court to hear the case unless some “extraordinary situation” cropped up.

Ms. Fatima was arrested on April 11, 2020 in connection with an FIR related to the riots. She was granted bail subsequently. However, she was subsequently slapped with offences under the UAPA.