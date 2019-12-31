‘2019 will be remembered for betrayal of people’s mandate’

The Congress on Tuesday said 2019 would be remembered for the betrayal of the people’s mandate and attempts to rip apart the plural fabric of India.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said 2019 was coming to an end but the problems of NDA 3 were only beginning.

In a series of tweets, he said, “2019 will be remembered for the betrayal of the people’s mandate and attempts to rip apart India’s plural fabric. 2019 will be remembered for the resilience of our students and common citizens who challenged an arrogant and a powerful government for its unconstitutional moves.”

Mr. Patel also hoped that 2020 would see a resurgence and coming together of “pro-Constitution and pro-India forces and defeat this government’s anti-Indian policies.”

Another senior party leader P. Chidambaram said, “Our task is no less than the task accomplished by Abraham Lincoln in 1865 — to save the Constitution.”

He said that their first greetings for the New Year must go to Jammu and Kashmir leaders Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others detained since August 5 without any charge.

“May the New Year bring them freedom and justice,” he tweeted.