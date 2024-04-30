2008 Delhi serial blasts: court denies bail to ‘IM operatives’

April 30, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court on Monday, April 29, 2024, refused to grant bail to three suspected Indian Mujahideen operatives facing trial for their alleged involvement in the September 2008 Delhi serial blasts that claimed 26 lives.

The court, however, directed the trial court concerned to conclude the trial by hearing the case at least twice a week, noting that the accused have been behind bars since 2008.

In three separate judgments, the High Court dismissed the appeals filed by Mubeen Kadar Shaikh, Saquib Nisar, and Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy, challenging a trial court’s orders denying them bail.

The High Court said it was informed by the prosecutor that 497 witnesses had been cited initially, of which, 198 were dropped and 282 had been examined so far. Only 17 witnesses were left to be examined.

