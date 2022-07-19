Social activist Teesta Setalvad at Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Ahmedabad. File photo | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

July 19, 2022 10:11 IST

Social activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested by Gujarat Police on the charges of forgery and fabrication of evidence related to 2002 riots cases, vehemently denied receiving any money from late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

She has also rejected the charge of being part of any “conspiracy” to destabilise the then Gujarat government or attempt to frame any people while fighting for the justice to the victims of 2002 communal riots in the state.

Her lawyer made the arguments denying all charges levelled by the State government appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case, during hearing of her bail plea in a local court in Ahmedabad.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 20th.

Another accused in the case, former IPS R.B. Sreekumar also dismissed the charges levelled by the state police against him regarding the case.

The Police stated in the affidavit filed last week that Teesta, who received money as well as Padma Sri award, R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt were part “of the larger conspiracy” to destabilise and dismissal of the elected government by fabricating evidence to implicate top functionaries of the state with regard to the communal riots.

“There was conspiracy to malign the image of Gujarat and that was hatched at the behest of late Ahmed Patel,” the affidavit stated.

The Police has cited testimony of two witnesses who have told the Police that “Teesta had received money” in order to carry on her works to target the state government by implicating the then CM and others. The Police have claimed that she received ₹30 lakh from Ahmed Patel.

Additional sessions judge D.D. Thakkar is hearing the bail applications of Ms Teesta and Mr Sreekumar and posted the matter for further hearing on July 20th.