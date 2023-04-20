April 20, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

A special trial court has acquitted all 68 accused including former minister Maya Kodnani in the Naroda village massacre case of 2002 riots.

Eleven people of the minority community were killed at Naroda Gam in north Ahmedabad during a shut-down called to protest against the Godhra train carnage

Former Minister Maya Kodnani is among the 82 people facing trial. Kodnani served as the Women and Child Development Minister in the Cabinet of the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. The special designated court conducting the trial, in 2017, had summoned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to depose before the court as a defence witness to corroborate Kodnani’s statement.

In 2020, M.K. Dave, a special judge hearing the case of the Naroda Gam massacre, part of the 2002 riots, was transferred by the Gujarat High Court in a shuffle of district judicial officers.