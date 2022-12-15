200 fresh COVID-19 cases in India in the last 24 hours

December 15, 2022 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - New Delhi

The country’s active COVID-19 cases decline to 3,767.

PTI

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student, at a vaccination camp in Patna Women’s College. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

India saw a single day rise of 200 new coronavirusinfections, while the active cases declined to 3,767, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The total tally of Covid cases in the country stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,75,447).

The overall death toll has risen to 5,30,663 with five fatalities – three reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

A decrease of 79 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,41,017, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Ministry's website, 219.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

