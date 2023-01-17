ADVERTISEMENT

₹200 crore extortion: EOW files supplementary charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide

January 17, 2023 05:14 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - New Delhi

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh

PTI

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Pinky Irani, a close aide to alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar, introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and was instrumental in disposing of the ₹200 crore extorted by him, the Delhi police told a court here on Monday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police made the allegations in a supplementary charge sheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik.

The court is likely to decide on taking cognizance of the charge sheet on Tuesday.

Fernandez, not named as accused in the case yet, also appeared before the court. She is an accused the money laundering probe related to the alleged scam.

The charge sheet alleged Irani used to portray Chandrashekhar as a business tycoon and was instrumental in facilitating his meetings with certain Bollywood personalities.

The fresh supplementary report also said the police had recorded the statements of several people including Bollywood actors Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Mumbai-based Irani was arrested by the EOW of Delhi Police in November 2022. 

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. 

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband who was in jail in a money laundering case.

Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Related Topics

crime

