200 Army, Air Force personnel in Russia for SCO exercise

8th edition of Indian Army Chief’s Conclave to be held from Sept. 16-18

A combined team of 200 Army and Air Force personnel are in Russia to participate in Exercise Peaceful Mission, being held between the member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from September 13 to 25 that also includes Pakistan and China

Separately, the 8th edition of the Indian Army Chief’s Conclave, a gathering of the serving and former Chiefs of the Army Staff, is scheduled to be organised in the national capital from September 16 to 18. “The highlight of the three-day event will be the invite extended to former Chiefs of the Nepali Army, who were also Honorary Chiefs of the Indian Army,” the Army said in a statement.

The 6th edition of Exercise Peaceful Mission is being hosted by Russia in the Orenburg Region of South West Russia. “The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member-states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents,” the Army stated.

Prior to their departure, the contingent underwent training and preparation under the aegis of the South Western Command. They were inducted to the exercise area by two IL-76 aircraft.

Sharing of best practices

The exercise would enable sharing of best practices between the armed forces of the SCO nations. “The exercise will also provide an opportunity to the armed forces of the SCO nations to train in Counter-Terrorism operations in an urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment,” the Army noted. The scope of the exercise included professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, establishment of joint command and control structures and elimination of terrorist threats.

On the Chief’s Conclave, the Army said it was a forum for “exchange of ideas between the old guard and the current leadership of the Indian Army.”

The former Army Chiefs would pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on September 16 and an interactive session with senior officers of the Army was scheduled the next day for exchange of ideas and views on various administrative and HR aspects. They were also scheduled to meet the prodigious soldiers who earned laurels for the nation in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, the Army added.