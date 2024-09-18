GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20 wagons of goods train derail near Vrindavan Road station in U.P.

“The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at halt on Mathura-Palwal route”

Published - September 18, 2024 11:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A derailed wagon of a goods train that derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh on September 18, 2024.

A derailed wagon of a goods train that derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh on September 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh around 8 p.m. on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), a railway spokesperson said.

“The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at halt on Mathura-Palwal route,” said the CPRO of NCR railway zone.

Efforts are on to clear these lines as early as possible, he added.

Restoration work is under way at the accident site.

Restoration work is under way at the accident site. | Photo Credit: PTI

The spokesperson said this route has a fourth line as well.

“We are trying to figure out if there is no infringement of the fourth line,” he added.

