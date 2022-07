20 suspended RS MPs begin 50-hour protest in Parliament complex

Suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

July 27, 2022 14:02 IST

MPs to stay near the Gandhi Statue through the night

Twenty Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting proceedings, on Wednesday started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex. Also Read Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m; Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh suspended The MPs are holding the relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night, said TMC MP Dola Sen said, who is one of the suspended parliamentarians. Parliament Watch podcast | Monsoon Session Day 7 Advertisement Advertisement The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

