India

20 suspended RS MPs begin 50-hour protest in Parliament complex

Suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, on July 26, 2022.

Suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

Twenty Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting proceedings, on Wednesday started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex.

Also Read
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m; Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh suspended

The MPs are holding the relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night, said TMC MP Dola Sen said, who is one of the suspended parliamentarians.

Parliament Watch podcast | Monsoon Session Day 7

The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
parliament
constitution
democracy
Indian National Congress
All India Trinamool Congress
Communist Party of India
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2022 2:04:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/20-suspended-rs-mps-begin-50-hour-protest-in-parliament-complex/article65688871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY