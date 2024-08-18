ADVERTISEMENT

"20% quota in govt jobs for SC; recommended 10% for deprived SC": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Published - August 18, 2024 02:00 pm IST - Chandigarh, Haryana

This announcement came following the declaration of assembly election dates by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday

ANI

The Haryana CM also mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared for the election and confident of forming the government for the third time in the state. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state cabinet has accepted the Haryana Scheduled Caste Commission Report on Saturday (August 18, 2024). He added that a 20% quota in government jobs will be reserved for Scheduled Castes in the state.

While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mr. Saini said, “Today, the Haryana Scheduled Caste Commission Report was accepted by the cabinet. A 20% quota in government jobs will be reserved for Scheduled Castes, with the commission recommending that 10% of this quota be allocated to the deprived Scheduled Castes.”

He further stated that the rule would be implemented after the assembly elections, in adherence to the code of conduct provided by the Election Commission of India. This announcement came following the declaration of assembly election dates by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday (August 16, 2024). Haryana is set to vote in a single-phase election on October 1, with counting scheduled for October 4.

Haryana announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in constable, forest guard jobs

During the conference, Mr. Saini also mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared for the election and confident of forming the government for the third time in the state. “The assembly election dates have been announced, and I welcome this. The BJP is ready for the elections, and we will form the government in Haryana for the third time. Over the last 10 years, we have developed Haryana without any discrimination. Instead of misleading the public, the opposition should focus on their achievements. I appeal to the people to participate in the elections with enthusiasm,” he said.

Mr. Saini further added that the state government has introduced the Gambling Prevention Ordinance to curb gambling and betting in the state. Under this ordinance, those found guilty could face up to seven years in jail or a fine of up to ₹7 lakh.

Oppressed sections further marginalised, reveals report analysing record of 10 years of BJP-led govt. 

Later that day, while addressing a rally in Hansi, Mr. Saini expressed confidence in the BJP’s chances, stating, “I believe that your support will help us form the BJP government for the third time. Those who are corrupt are questioning us. Our double-engine government has transformed Hansi over the last 10 years.”

He also accused the Congress and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of setting up a “Recruitment Stop Gang” and creating “hurdles in every recruitment by taking it to court.

“Mr. Saini concluded by stating that the Government has “provided employment to the children of poor mothers without any cost and ensured lifelong jobs for 1.20 lakh youths under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.”

