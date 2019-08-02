20 more CBI officials join Unnao probe team

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has roped in 20 more officials to probe the car-truck collision in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were seriously injured and her two aunts killed.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the agency to complete its probe into the “accident” case in seven days. As an exception, the court said, it could take another week.

After taking over the case from the Uttar Pradesh police, the CBI had constituted a probe team of five officials, apart from six forensic experts. It has sought the custody of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is named in the case, and three others for interrogation. Mr. Sengar’s brother Manoj and eight others have also been arraigned in the FIR filed by the U.P. police on Monday.

The BJP expelled Mr. Sengar on Thursday. The rape survivor and her lawyer are on ventilator support at a Lucknow hospital.