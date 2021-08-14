20 ITBP personnel awarded for bravery during 2020 Ladakh skirmishes

NEW DELHI

14 August 2021 16:28 IST

1,380 police personnel awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day

Twenty personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been awarded medals on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on August 14.

These ITBP personnel are among the 1,380 police personnel who have been awarded medals on Independence Day, this year.

They have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for their bravery during the eastern Ladakh skirmishes in May, and June of last year.

In a statement, the ITBP said: “Eight personnel have been awarded PMG for gallant act, meticulous planning and tactical insight, and for defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15, 2020. Six personnel have been awarded PMG for gallant action during a violent face-off on May 18, 2020, in Finger IV area. Six personnel have been awarded PMG for their gallant action near Hot Springs in Ladakh on May 18, 2020.”

“This is the highest number of gallantry medals for the ITBP awarded for bravery of its men in border face-off/skirmishes/border guarding duties,” it said.

This apart, three ITBP personnel have been conferred PMG for their role in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

“In eastern Ladakh, the ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control during the fierce face-off and skirmishes. Displaying the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder...,” said the ITBP.

Jammu & Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Amar Deep and late Head Constable Kale Sunil Dattatraya of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry for their role in anti-terrorist operations, while 628 others have been awarded the PMG.

While the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been given to 88 personnel, 662 have got the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The Home Ministry said 398 personnel were awarded for their gallant action in the Jammu & Kashmir region, 155 for their gallant action in the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 in the northeast region.

Among the gallantry award winners, 256 are from the Jammu & Kashmir police; 151 from the CRPF; 23 from the ITBP; 67 from the Odisha police; 25 from Maharashtra and 20 from Chhattisgarh.

Six CBI officials have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 24 have got the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.