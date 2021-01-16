20 healthcare personnel at ITBP hospital in Leh vaccinated for COVID-19

Dr. Skalzang Angmo, Assistant Commandant Medical Officer at ITBP Sector hospital, Ladakh

They were administered Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine

Katyayni Sharma, a physician at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hospital in Leh, became one of the first among lakhs of paramilitary personnel to receive the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

In all, 20 healthcare workers — three doctors and 17 paramedical staff at the ITBP hospital were administered the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Dr. Sharma, who is the chief medical officer at the ITBP sector hospital, has been at the forefront of handling the COVID-19 outbreak in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The 50-bed COVID-19 hospital in Leh has treated more than 300 security personnel since the outbreak, and recorded zero deaths. The hospital is critical for ITBP jawans posted at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the ongoing stand-off with China.

Mother to a seven-year-old daughter, Dr. Sharma (35) said over phone from Leh that she was “anxious” before the inoculation.

“I feel proud that sitting here in Leh, I am one of the first to get the vaccine. I was little scared though; the past year has been tough but we are extremely proud of the government’s efforts,” said Dr. Sharma, who has been posted at the hospital since June 2019.

“I received the shot at 10.30 a.m. and have not felt any side effect so far,” Dr. Sharma said when The Hindu contacted her at 2.30 p.m. Saturday. There was no consent form given, she said.

Dr. Skalzang Angmo, Assistant Commandant Medical Officer at the ITBP hospital said she had not felt any adverse symptoms after taking the shot. “We were under observation for 40 minutes and feel completely fine. The second dose will be administered after 28 days,” she said.

The entire unit will be vaccinated again on February 16.

None of the personnel of other paramilitary forces, such as the Central Reserve Police Force or the Border Security Force, were vaccinated on the first day of the drive.