20 Congress leaders resign in J&K

According to sources, most of the leaders who submitted their resignation to the party high command were close to Ghulam Nabi Azad

At least 20 Congress leaders, including J&K PCC vice-president, have submitted a joint resignation letter to the party high command over “an ineffective Congress leadership in J&K”.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior Congress leader, who is considered loyal to Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, “Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, has been apprised of the grievances of the leaders in J&K in the past. He had promised a meeting to discuss Kashmir affairs, but failed to do it”.

Without naming the current JKPCC chief G.A. Mir, the Congress leader, associated with the party for around 45 years, said, “The current leadership is working unsatisfactorily”.

On his relations with Mr. Azad, the Congress leader said they were loyal to the party not to a particular individual. “The party has to take call now,” he added.

Sources said most of the leaders who submitted their resignation to the party high command were close to Mr. Azad.

Meanwhile, in the resignation letter, the Congress leaders have mentioned the current J&K PCC chief Mir. “Entire rank and file welcomed the decision of appointment of Mr. Mir as J&K PCC president in 2015, despite not carrying the desired reputation required for this coveted post in view of his involvement in the sex scandal. Under him, the Congress is heading towards disastrous situation. The party is reduced and with each passing day it is shrinking,” the letter reads.

Nobody was ready to hear genuine grievances, it added.