20 best, worst performers in Smart Cities Mission to be paired up

Finding some of the 100 cities selected for the Smart Cities Mission lagging behind in implementation of projects, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has decided to pair up 20 of the best performers with 20 of the worst in order to improve performance, officials said.

On the sidelines of the two-day conference for Smart Cities CEOs here on Friday and Saturday, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and joint secretary and Smart Cities Mission director Kunal Kumar said they were working on the partnership between cities.

“Many cities are laggard. The best cities will be made sister cities, like we have with foreign cities, with the worst cities in a 20-20 formula,” Mr. Mishra said, adding that the aim was for the top performing cities to inspire and help those lagging behind to improve their work. He said a common platform would be created for cities to share their experiences with each other.

While the exact pairings would be announced in about 15 days, Mr. Kumar said the internal weekly rankings of the cities shared with the CEOs every Monday would be the basis of the 20-20 scheme. Cities would be paired up with those from a similar region, for example the best hilly city would be teamed with the worst one in a hilly area, or those facing similar problems, such as water scarcity, would be paired, he said. The cities were ranked on project implementation, money spent and citizen engagement, he said.

Among the top cities in the latest internal rankings, according to sources, are Nagpur, Tiruppur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Surat, Kanpur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Vellore, Vadodara, Nashik, Agra, Varanasi, Davanagere, Kota, Pune and Udaipur.

Launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission selected 100 cities in four rounds after a competition. With the last round concluding in June 2018, the cities selected then were the ones lagging in comparison to the ones selected in the first round in 2016, a source said. However, it was not yet decided if the round four cities – Silvassa, Erode, Diu, Biharsharif, Bareilly, Itanagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Kavaratti – would be considered as the “bottom 20” for the purpose of partnering with the top cities, the source said.