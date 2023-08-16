ADVERTISEMENT

2 youths held for posting video of Pakistan’s Independence Day

August 16, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Mumbai:

The two 19-years-old college students from Colaba in Mumbai were placed under prohibitory arrest

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was informed and the team tracked down the students. File image for representation | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Two teenagers were arrested on Wednesday by the Mumbai police for posting a video clip of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebration as their status on a social networking platform, an official said.

The two 19-years-old college students from Colaba were placed under prohibitory arrest for posting a video of Pakistan's flag on its Independence day on August 14 as their status on Instagram.

This was brought to the notice of the Colaba police station by a 26-year-old businessman who saw the status of the duo and filed a complaint. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was informed and the team tracked down the students.

An official said, “From their conduct, manner of speaking and behaviour, it seems that they were doing this with the intention of disturbing the law and order in the country on August 15,” he said.

An official from the Colaba police station said the arrest was made under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The police and the ATS questioned the boys on the video and removed it from their mobile phones and seized the phones.

