HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 youths held for posting video of Pakistan’s Independence Day

The two 19-years-old college students from Colaba in Mumbai were placed under prohibitory arrest

August 16, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Mumbai:

The Hindu Bureau
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was informed and the team tracked down the students. File image for representation

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was informed and the team tracked down the students. File image for representation | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Two teenagers were arrested on Wednesday by the Mumbai police for posting a video clip of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebration as their status on a social networking platform, an official said.

The two 19-years-old college students from Colaba were placed under prohibitory arrest for posting a video of Pakistan’s flag on its Independence day on August 14 as their status on Instagram.

This was brought to the notice of the Colaba police station by a 26-year-old businessman who saw the status of the duo and filed a complaint. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was informed and the team tracked down the students.

An official said, “From their conduct, manner of speaking and behaviour, it seems that they were doing this with the intention of disturbing the law and order in the country on August 15,” he said.

An official from the Colaba police station said the arrest was made under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The police and the ATS questioned the boys on the video and removed it from their mobile phones and seized the phones.

Related Topics

Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.