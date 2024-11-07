2 village guards kidnapped, killed by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Two civilians, also working as Village Defence Guards (VDGs), were kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Jammu’s Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 7, 2024). Meanwhile, security forces have encircled a group of militants in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

The picture of the victims was posted purportedly by the Kashmir Tigers, believed to be an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), on social media handles. However, the police could not immediately confirm the veracity of the claim.

The Kashmir Tigers claimed that the two VDG members were chasing them inside jungles in Kishtwar when they caught them and “executed them”.

The victims were identified as Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar. Initial reports suggested the victims were shepherds, and had gone to the upper reaches to graze their cattle. Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area, officials said.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have condemned the killing. “Such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving long lasting peace in J&K. In this hour of grief, their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Army on Thursday evening (November 7, 2024) said terrorists opened fire on security forces during a search operation.

“On November 7, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police in Panipura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated,” the Army said.

The Army said the operation is in progress.

