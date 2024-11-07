 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 village guards kidnapped, killed by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Initial reports suggested the victims were shepherds, and had gone to the upper reaches to graze their cattle. 

Published - November 07, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Google Maps image locates Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Google Maps image locates Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two civilians, also working as Village Defence Guards (VDGs), were kidnapped and killed by suspected militants in Jammu’s Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 7, 2024). Meanwhile, security forces have encircled a group of militants in north Kashmir’s Sopore.  

The picture of the victims was posted purportedly by the Kashmir Tigers, believed to be an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), on social media handles. However, the police could not immediately confirm the veracity of the claim.

The Kashmir Tigers claimed that the two VDG members were chasing them inside jungles in Kishtwar when they caught them and “executed them”. 

The victims were identified as Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar. Initial reports suggested the victims were shepherds, and had gone to the upper reaches to graze their cattle. Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area, officials said.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have condemned the killing. “Such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving long lasting peace in J&K. In this hour of grief, their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Army on Thursday evening (November 7, 2024) said terrorists opened fire on security forces during a search operation.

“On November 7, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police in Panipura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated,” the Army said.

The Army said the operation is in progress.

Published - November 07, 2024 11:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.