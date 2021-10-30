National

Two soldiers killed in Rajouri explosion: Indian Army

The deceased soldiers were identified as Lt. Rishi Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Begusarai, and Sepoy Manjit, a resident of Punjab’s Sirvewala, Bathinda.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Two soldiers were killed in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector on Saturday.

“During an area domination patrol in the Naushera sector in Rajouri, a mine blast occurred. Two soldiers suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

He said another soldier, who received injuries, was under treatment.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Lt. Rishi Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Begusarai, and Sepoy Manjit, a resident of Punjab’s Sirvewala, Bathinda.

“They were brave and extremely committed to the profession of soldiering and have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the line of active duty. The nation and the Army shall forever remain indebted to the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice,” the spokesman said.


