2 soldiers killed in firing by Pakistan along LoC

Srinagar

01 October 2020 14:22 IST

“A befitting response is being given,” says Indian Army

Two soldiers were killed and four others injured in north Kashmir’s Naugam Sector on Thursday, in a major escalation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara, on Thursday morning.

“Pakistan Army resorted to firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers sustained fatal injuries,” the spokesman said.

He said the four injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital.

“A befitting response is being given,” the Army said.

Earlier in the day, one soldier was killed and another injured in Jammu’s Poonch district in Pakistan’s ceasefire violation along the LoC.