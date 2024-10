A porter was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were injured on Thursday (October 24, 2024) when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg area, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

The officials said a porter was killed in the attack, while four soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.

Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.